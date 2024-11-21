Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by some light rain later in the day. High 46F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Light rain early. Then remaining cloudy. Low 39F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.