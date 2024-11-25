Whether you're looking for an exciting new way to exercise or just want to make a few new friends, we spent time checking out all the fun at SwimFit Wellness.
We sent James McDonalds to Vernon Powell to challenge Joe Wright to see who can assemble the best Black Friday gear.
Captain Rich Wiersberg from the Wicomico County Sheriff's office brings us a list of dangerous fugitives for Most Wanted Monday.
It's Mamma Mia Monday in the DelmarvaLife kitchen as chef Joe Bellia from Joe's La Roma shows off an impressive antipasto board.
We're hearing about what fellow Draper Media employees are grateful for this Thanksgiving.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at five.