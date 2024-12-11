We pay a visit to Talbot Interfaith Shelter to explore their history of providing safety and security to families in the community.
Monz's Breakfast Bombs Recipe:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees
Ingredients:
12 eggs
12 sausage patties
Pepperjack cheese
Roasted Red Peppers
Diced onions
Dried Chives
Salt
Pepper
Take a muffin pad and place flat sausage patties into the muffin pan. Scramble the eggs and pour onto the sausage. Fill it up almost all the way. But leave a little room for the other ingredients. Add onions, red peppers, salt, pepper and pepperjack cheese. (All amounts to taste)
Bake at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes.
Let cool. Remove from the pan and eat or store in the refrigerator or freezer. Then reheat in the microwave.
You can switch up any of the ingredients to fit what you have or like. I like mine with hot sauce on top.
