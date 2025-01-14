We all deserve a good night's sleep, but disorders like sleep apnea can obstruct our ability to achieve great rest, TidalHealth joins us to explain more.
Baywater Animal Rescue has a low-cost spay and neuter program designed to help pets and their owners live better lives, they tell us about how a grant made it all possible.
Chef Laura Davis from Tide & Thyme food blog is in the DelmarvaLife kitchen with her hearty cheese and broccoli soup.
WBOC's own Jack Ford sits down in Historic Studio D to run down all that he does at the station and give us a little background on his career.
Singer/Songwriter Jayla Elise takes to the Mid-South Audio stage with a couple of original songs she's performing at the Ice & Oyster Festival.
Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with Harriet Tubman Tours!
Join us on Sunday, January 19, 2025, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM for an inspiring Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner Show at the Harriet Tubman Freedom Center, located at 3030 Center Drive, Cambridge, MD 21613.
This special event, themed "Extending the Dream," honors Dr. King's enduring legacy of equality, justice, and hope. The program features Rev. Dr. John Moore, a nationally renowned motivational speaker and MLK dramatic impersonator, whose powerful performance will transport you to pivotal moments in Dr. King’s life and the Civil Rights Movement.
Enjoy a delicious meal as you experience the moving tribute to one of history’s greatest leaders. Tickets are just $35.00 per person if purchased by January 18th. Special pricing is available for guests aged 18 and under at $17.00, while tickets at the door are $40.00.
Scan the QR code on the flyer to purchase your tickets now and secure your spot at this unforgettable event!
Let’s come together as a community to celebrate, reflect, and continue the work of Extending the dream.
To purchase tickets:
