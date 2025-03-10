The Bryan Allen Steven School of Excellence opened its doors to students last fall. We get an update on the year, what's ahead, and learn about an upcoming fundraising gala taking place on April 11, 2025, from 7:00 pm -10:00 pm at The Covered Bridge at Hopkins Heartland.
We meet Jeremial Brummell of Bridgeville, and learn how he is using his story to inspire a new generation of carpenters.
We talk with Beth Anne Dorman of For All Seasons Behavioral Health and Rape Crisis Center about the importance of finding balance in a life full of "busyness."
It's Most Wanted Monday. Captain Rich Wiersburg of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office joins us with a new list of fugitives.
It's Mamma Mia Monday. Joe Bellia from Joe's LaRoma joins us in the DelmarvaLife Kitchen to show us how to put together Filet and Lobster Ravioli.
Then we join Mr. Food in the test kitchen making this Classic Corned Beef and Cabbage recipe. You don't have to be Irish to enjoy a taste of fork-tender corned beef with a hearty helping of potatoes, carrots, and cabbage.
Join us for DelmarvaLife, today at 5.