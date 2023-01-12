The work-life balance is a delicate game. But try a work-life-school-sports balance! Today at 5, this month's Scholar Athlete, Hannah Mezick is here to tell us all about her success on and off the field.
Developing techniques to help our special needs children learn and live more comfortably. It's a task that Author Elizabeth Eskow Bortz has taken on with a fun book series that helps teachers and parents.
It's Throwback Thursday! Jim Duffy shares the story of when Martin Luther King Jr. gave a commencement speech here on Delmarva.
What are the hottest beauty trends of 2023? Katie is hanging out with stylist Crystal Miles delivering all the tips you'll need to look your best.
For over 415 million years the algae and fungus combination know as "Lichen" has been around, and Ginny Rosenkranz is here to explain their role in the circle of life.