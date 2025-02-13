Preston Mitchum Jr. joins us to share his newest book that provides daily positive affirmations for every day of the year, and his plan to expand the reach of his foundation.
We spend some time at the Wicomico Judy Center discovering how they help kids make wonderful memories and prepare them for success at school.
LiFT Church has established itself as a focal point for community worship, we'll hear more about their exciting youth program, The More Conference.
You can't beat the experience of banking locally, and that's why The Farmers Bank of Willards demonstrates how their legacy is being a pillar in the community.
Andy Nunez stops by with a Valentine's Day themed story of love and the legacy of Mary King of Somerset County.
Throwback Thursday explores the history behind why muskrats have become such a popular critter here on the peninsula.
We join Mr. Food in the test kitchen making Country Bumpkin Fried Steak a down-home old-fashioned favorite in the South, Midwest, and Southwest.
