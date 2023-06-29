Forecast updated on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 4:50 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: We have dense wildfire smoke in the area, and it will linger tonight and into Friday. Some thunderstorms and more humid air will return over the weekend.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Fair and mild, with wildfire smoke lingering. Low 65° Wind: S 2-8 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with lingering wildfire smoke and poor air quality. High 85° inland and 79° on the beaches. A PM sea breeze will drop coastal temps. to 75°. Wind: S 3-8 mph.
Friday Night: Fair, with wildfire smoke lingering. Low 67° Wind: SE 2-7 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, and warm. Lingering wildfire smoke, and a milky sky. PM Storms about. High 85-87° inland and 79° on the beaches. A PM sea breeze will drop coastal temps. to 75°. Wind: S 6-12 mph. Rain chance is around 50% at any one spot Saturday afternoon into the evening.
Forecast Discussion:
We will see fair skies tonight, but wildfire smoke will reduce visibility. The air quality is unhealthy and everyone should limit outdoor exercise, even walking. Even pets should have limited outdoor exercise. Look for lows temps. near sunrise around 64 degrees and it will not be all that humid.
Friday looks mostly sunny, but the wildfire smoke will linger across the area. The smoke will probably not be as dense as it was today. The beaches will see an afternoon sea breeze and drop into the mid 70's by early afternoon. Winds will be light from the south, but it will turn breezy on the beaches by afternoon.
Saturday looks mostly sunny, and it will be warm and more humid, with some spots seeing a passing thundershower. Some evening thundershowers are also possible. Wildfire smoke will likely linger over the area bringing milky skies and poor air quality, but it will not be as bad as today. The afternoon temps. Saturday will reach 85-87°. The beaches will see a weak sea breeze and drop into the mid 70's by early afternoon. Winds will be from the south and it will be breezy on the beaches in the afternoon.
In the long range: An approaching cool front will bring more numerous showers and storms to the area Sunday. Look for temps. in the upper 80's with higher humidity. Monday looks much the same with scattered showers later in the day likely. Monday temperatures will be near 89-90° in the afternoon and we will see upper 80's Tuesday and Wednesday with fewer storms around.
The average low for early June is 68°, with a high temp. of 87°.