BOWERS BEACH, Del.- Months after the century-old Maggie S Myers oyster schooner sank in the Murderkill River, the state Division of Historical Affairs has stepped in to support its preservation efforts.
The schooner is believed to have been built in 1893 and many consider it a piece of Delaware history.
On Tuesday, the director of Delaware's Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs (DHCA), Suzanne Savery, presented the ship's captain, Frank "Thumper" Eicherly, with a $50,000 check.
Capt. Thumper believes it was the hardships Maggie faced which brought her legacy to life.
"When Maggie went down in December it must have caught some people's attention about her historical significance," he pointed out.
DHCA tells WBOC their desire to chip in comes from recognizing the invaluable work the schooner carries out.
"Oysters and oystering are certainly a significant part of the history of Delaware," said Savery. "The fisherman are out there and we rely on food and fish so we want to support that industry and help continue the tradition."
When the Maggie sank, Capt. Thumper poured his own resources into salvaging her. He said the state's money is a cherry on top.
"I never saw this coming but they came up with a check that will help restore down in the nitty gritty parts where we really need it to finish off the project," Thumper said, calling this a once in a lifetime situation.
Since the schooner has been partially restored since May, Capt. Thumper has been working to restore oyster beds in the Delaware Bay ahead of oyster season which begins in December.