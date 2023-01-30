FRUITLAND, Md.- A teen has been accused of intentionally starting a fire in Fruitland Friday afternoon.
The State Fire Marshal says the fire happened on the front porch of a one-story home home on N. Dulany Ave. around 1:30 p.m.
No injuries were reported, according to the fire marshal. The flames caused about $1,500 in damage to the building and $1,500 in damage to the contents.
It took 20 firefighters from the Fruitland Volunteer Fire Department about 10 minutes to get the fire under control.
A 13-year-old has been referred to Juvenile Services as a result of the fire.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lower Eastern Regional Office at 410-713-3780.