GEORGETOWN, De. --- The Food Bank of Delaware was able to serve hundreds of households today during one of their drive-through mobile food pantries. Tyrel Jackson volunteered today. He said this is a great way to eliminate one expense for people in need.
"Everything helps," Jackson said. "Like this right here giving out a lot of food, this one less thing you have to worry about grocery-wise. So you can probably put that towards savings or another bill that you may have backed up."
Wes Chandler is the volunteer program manager and says this year they estimate there to be more of a need for food especially ahead of the holiday season.
"With the cost of living and food and gas being higher than it has been in previous years, we're projecting that there may be a little bit more of a need this year," Chandler said.
Agie Charles agreed that this is a big help during these tough times.
"You know, you're spending four times the amount that you used to, Charles said it's too expensive even fresh produce is way more expensive than it used to be. so food is not affordable as it used to be. So this is very helpful to get the free meals once a month, it helps the family out a whole lot."
There will be additional drive-up events for Kent on Wednesday, October 12th starting at 10 am at the Dover motor speedway and New Castle County Friday, October 21st at Delaware Tech in Newark. The hope is the help thousands of more households across the state.
And with Thanksgiving next month the food bank is getting a head start on their food drives to account for the demand. The Food Bank of Delaware announced today that they have started their annual Thanksgiving Holiday Food Drive.
"We've kicked off our Holiday Food Drive for Thanksgiving starting today," Chandler said. "We have all the items were looking for on our website. But, it's important that we do that now because we need time to collect the food, bring it back package it and distribute it to the state of Delaware."
Some of those food items include applesauce, cranberry sauce, oatmeal, cold cereals, and of course frozen turkeys (must be dropped off at Newark or Milford warehouses). The Food Bank of Delaware is accepting Thanksgiving donations up to November 10th. For more information on the food drive and fundraising, visit The Food Bank of Delaware's website. The Food Bank is also looking for volunteers to help with the additional drive-up events and the holiday season.