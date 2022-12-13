SALISBURY, Md. --- With construction on the Truitt Street Community Center expansion already underway, no shovels were needed for this unusual groundbreaking ceremony today. Instead, the Salisbury Boys and Girls Club may have started a new tradition by simply signing the foundation of the new building. Anna Piccirilli, says it's a sign of the impact this expansion will have on the community.
"We will be able to serve more kids in the community," Piccirilli said. "Right now were obviously limited a little bit specially and so that was really the goal in working with the city is that, how can we serve more kids."
And Jean Mocombe says the extra 4, 000 square feet of fun is expected to open new doors of opportunity.
"To me this is everything," Mocombe said. "Especially in an area like this I'm not from here but from hearing the stories, this is something that they need. Of course the more kids the merrier."
Mithnaida is an ambassador for the club. She promises good things for anyone checking out the after-school programs.
"When you come here you're going to have so much fun and meet new people", Mithnaida said.
Plus, plenty of room to expand horizons.
"We will have a stem lab, a learning lab, an art room, a game room so think of this (current facility) but even bigger", Piccirilli said.
When the expansion opens, teens will be invited to be a part of the action as well. The construction is expected to be completed in the spring, so they can be up and running for the summer camp season.