Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST MONDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 2 to 5 ft. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 6 AM EST Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 6 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&