Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Cloudy early then becoming windy with rain developing later in the day. High 57F. ESE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with a steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 43F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.