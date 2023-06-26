ONANCOCK, Md. - A discussion on speed limits in the town of Onancock could give golf carts free rein.
Town leaders want to lower the speed limits on streets to 25 miles per hour. They say to make driving around more consistent.
Hill St., Market St. and Liberty St. are all 30 to 45 miles per hour. The town however hopes to change that.
Town manager Matt Spuck says, "Well I think what it does is we've got a downtown district that's vibrant and exciting and what we want to try to do is move that vibrancy uptown. Right now we don't have a consistent speed limit and so people are driving faster pass those stores and we'd like for everybody to slow down."
This change would also allow golf cart drivers more access to ride around town because they have to be on a 25 mph road. Those in town today support this potential change.
"Well it makes it more accessible and on a hot day you get moving, you get a little breeze flowing over you and you get to visit more places. We could get a little farther than just on foot, so it improves the access," says Bill England.
Sue England says, "To know that there is going to be a safe speed limit and the traffic around know is informed about that makes it safe for all of us. It's super convenient for the shops and to the restaurants. It's just perfect."
Monday nights meeting will allow for a public comment period. Spuck however doesn't expect everyone to be on board. He says, "Well I would think that we've got one person selling their house in uptown for the simple reason because the traffic is too fast and too noisy. I think that's gonna be a benefit for us. I think we'll have other people that are worried about us becoming a golf cart town."
There is a possibility of the town voting on these speed limit changes during Monday nights council meeting.