LAUREL, DE — Blades Volunteer Fire Company responded to a trailer fire that quickly spread to a nearby residential home on Dillard's Road late Tuesday afternoon. The blaze, which was initially reported as a camper fire, posed a significant threat to the surrounding area. 

Upon arrival, crews found a camper fully engulfed in flames just feet from a residential structure. According to Fire Fighters, someone had turned on the heater, and it caught fire.

As the fire spread, additional support was requested, and The Seaford Volunteer Fire Department & Laurel Fire Department arrived to help.

Firefighters worked tirelessly for over two hours to extinguish the flames, ultimately preventing further damage to the residential home. No injuries were reported, though the camper and a portion of the house sustained significant damage.

The scene has since been handed over to the State Fire Marshal's Office for further investigation into the cause of the fire.

