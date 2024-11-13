LAUREL, DE — Blades Volunteer Fire Company responded to a trailer fire that quickly spread to a nearby residential home on Dillard's Road late Tuesday afternoon. The blaze, which was initially reported as a camper fire, posed a significant threat to the surrounding area.
Trailer Fire Threatens Residential Home
- Susan Stark
-
- Updated
Susan Stark
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
WBOC Evening Weather November 14 2024 More weatherWBOC Evening Weather November 14 2024
Marsha Marie Taylor, 53, of Salisbury, MD went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 31, 2024. Born in Hagerstown, she was the d…