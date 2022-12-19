...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 15
kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For the Gale Watch, southwest winds
20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft
possible.
* WHERE...Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith
Point VA, and Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point
VA.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 PM EST this
evening. For the Gale Watch, from Friday morning through
Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
