...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TUESDAY TO
6 AM EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt
expected.
* WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA,
Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, and
Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth
Island.
* WHEN...From 2 PM Tuesday to 6 AM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
