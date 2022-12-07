...FOG THIS EVENING...
Fog may reduce visibility to one nautical mile or less this
evening. Mariners should exercise extra caution and follow U.S.
Coast Guard Rules of Conduct for vessels operating in fog.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT
TO 5 PM EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt expected.
* WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA,
Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Choptank
River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent
River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland
waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 5 PM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&