...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 3 PM EST
THURSDAY...
...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, east winds 15 to 25 kt
with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. For the
Gale Watch, east winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
waves 2 to 4 ft possible.
* WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA,
Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Choptank
River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent
River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland
waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM to 3 PM EST
Thursday. For the Gale Watch, from Thursday afternoon through
Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
