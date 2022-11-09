Travels With Charlie: Pondering at a Millpond

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 3 to 6 ft possible.
* WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Key Bridge to Smith Point VA,
and Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith
Point VA.
* WHEN...From Friday afternoon through late Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&