Travels With Charlie: "Snooze Away the Cold Winter Blues" Charles Paparella Dec 28, 2022 Dec 28, 2022 Updated 43 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WBOC's Charles Paparella says humans take icy blasts on the chin while the lower species take a nap. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Harrington Raceway and Casino Closed Indefinitely UPDATED: Man Arrested for Christmas Eve Crash that Killed Three Man Involved in Deadly Christmas Eve Crash Charged with Burglary Caroline County Corrections Officer Killed in Car Accident A Piece of Oyster Fishing History is Making Waves