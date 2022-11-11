...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 AM EST
SATURDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 15 to 25 kt with
gusts up to 35 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft. For the Small Craft
Advisory, west winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt
expected.
* WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Key Bridge to Smith Point VA,
Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA, Choptank
River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent
River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland
waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 7 AM EST Saturday. For the
Small Craft Advisory, from 7 AM to 10 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 AM EST
SATURDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 15 to 25 kt with
gusts up to 35 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft. For the Small Craft
Advisory, west winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt
expected.
* WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Key Bridge to Smith Point VA,
Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA, Choptank
River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent
River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland
waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 7 AM EST Saturday. For the
Small Craft Advisory, from 7 AM to 10 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&