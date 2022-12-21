WBOC's Charles Paparella says the winter solstice is the shortest day of the year, originally measured by the angle of the sun.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM EST FRIDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. For the Gale Watch, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and waves 2 to 5 ft possible. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon Thursday to 6 AM EST Friday. For the Gale Watch, from Friday morning through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. &&
...COASTAL FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...One to three feet of inundation above ground level possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester, Wicomico, Somerset and Inland Worcester Counties. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Some shoreline erosion may occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/02 AM 2.0 0.0 0.6 1 NONE 22/03 PM 2.5 0.5 0.6 1 NONE 23/03 AM 3.0 1.0 1.6 2 NONE 23/04 PM 3.8 1.8 1.9 2-3 MINOR 24/04 AM 2.2 0.2 0.8 2 NONE BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/12 AM 2.2 0.1 0.8 1 NONE 22/12 PM 2.9 0.8 1.0 1 NONE 23/01 AM 3.2 1.1 1.8 2 MINOR 23/01 PM 4.1 2.0 2.1 3 MODERATE 24/01 AM 2.7 0.6 1.2 2-3 NONE 24/01 PM 2.2 0.1 0.3 2 NONE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/11 PM 1.9 -0.3 0.3 1 NONE 22/12 PM 2.8 0.6 0.3 1 NONE 23/12 AM 2.8 0.6 1.1 1 NONE 23/01 PM 5.1 2.9 2.6 1 MAJOR 24/01 AM 3.2 1.0 1.5 1 NONE 24/01 PM 2.8 0.6 0.2 1 NONE OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 21/05 PM 2.6 0.1 0.9 1 NONE 22/06 AM 3.3 0.8 0.8 1 NONE 22/06 PM 3.4 0.9 1.6 1 NONE 23/07 AM 3.8 1.3 1.1 1 NONE 23/07 PM 1.1 -1.4 -0.8 1 NONE 24/08 AM 1.6 -0.9 -1.1 1 NONE &&