This year, three comedy shows on television felt of a piece. All three focused on immigrant families. All three centered on a person of color, a young man in his 30's or thereabout, either an older Millennial or younger Generation X. All three had their protagonists struggling with cultural demands or responsibilities, as well as dealing with economic hardships. All three are on streaming services and all three are intriguing character studies that stand above most of the comedies this year.
Ramy: Season 3 is actually the last show to premiere this year, but it's the continuation of a series that began back in 2019. It came in the wake of the election of President Trump and his administration's fervent stance against immigration reform and overtures of sheer xenophobia, particularly when it came to anti-Muslim sentiments. Ironically, this series was very much pushing back against certain Muslim ideas or stereotypes. Ramy Youssef is the comedian who created and starred in the series. He plays a character named "Ramy" who very much is conflicted by his own faith. Yet, he does have faith. He perhaps isn't devout or as devout, but he clearly loves his faith.
His character is the child of Egyptian immigrants, living in New Jersey. The story line for his own character was not as interesting this season, as it perhaps was in previous ones. However, where the show shined are the story lines for the supporting cast. Ramy's family is the best part of this series, particularly in this third season. His pragmatic but often nagging mother, played by Hiam Abbass, pushes her children to get married, while she works as a ride-share driver. His nationalist father, played by Amr Waked, pushes to build his business, any business, but can't come up with good ideas or continues to get pulled into scams. His liberal sister, played by May Calamawy, pushes to have a sexually free and career-minded lifestyle. His secretly gay and self-aggrandizing uncle, played by Laith Nakli, is a prime example of toxic masculinity, as well as internal homophobia.
Mo was created by and starred Mohammed Amer. Youssef co-created it, and, for fans of Ramy, Amer was a supporting character in that series. This series could've been a spin-off but technically it's not, even though Amer is playing a character named "Mo" just as he did in Ramy. He was the funny fellow Muslim in Ramy. Here, Amer plays Mohammed Najjar or simply "Mo" who gets more dramatic beats to play, along with comedic ones. Unlike Ramy, this one is not more about the supporting cast. This one is more about Amer's character of Mo and his reconciling his past with his present.
Amer's character is a Palestinian refugee whose family moved to Houston, Texas, when Mo was a teenage boy. Now, as an adult in his 30's, he's undocumented and needs his immigration status confirmed. He and his family are all undocumented and need legal confirmation. The series builds to a court hearing where that may or may not happen. The series also follows Mo, as he tries to coordinate with his lawyer. It also follows him trying to find work as an undocumented person and the troubles that come with that. Like with Ramy, there are issues here of assimilation and how much from another culture should be brought into their family's culture. For example, Mo speaks Spanish and is dating a Mexican mechanic named Maria, played by Teresa Ruiz. Of the supporting cast, Ruiz is likely the standout.
This Fool is also a new series. It was created by and starred Chris Estrada. Estrada plays Julio Lopez, a 30-year-old who works at a nonprofit that attempts to rehab former gang members. One of whom is Julio's cousin, Luis, played by Frankie Quiñones. Luis recently got out of prison. Julio lives in South Central Los Angeles with his family, including his mother and grandmother who are Mexican immigrants. A lot of the show is about how differently Julio and Luis deal with issues or problems. Julio is a good guy who likes to talk and be in touch with his emotions, whereas Luis likes to use violence and his only talk is hurling insults.
Julio is also in an on-off relationship with his girlfriend, Maggie, played by Michelle Ortiz. They have a long history that goes back to grade school. They apparently constantly break up and then get back together. Their relationship is also one that feels like a modern-day, screwball comedy. Theirs is not that far flung from a love-hate relationship where the will-they-or-won't-they aspect is a bit more hilarious in terms of the sharp, if not bitter banter that goes between them at every moment.
Ramy: Season 3.
Rated TV-MA.
Running Time: 30 mins. / 10 eps.
Available on Hulu.
Mo.
Rated TV-MA.
Running Time: 30 mins. / 8 eps.
Available on Netflix.
This Fool.
Rated TV-MA.
Running Time: 30 mins. / 10 eps.
Available on Hulu.