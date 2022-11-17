If one liked the comedy style in the recent MacGruber (2010), starring Will Forte, then one will like the comedy style here in this spoof, written by "Weird Al" Yankovic himself. It's silly and absurd, mostly over-the-top antics to which sketches on Saturday Night Live have inured most Americans. Like MacGruber, this film feels like a SNL sketch, stretched to feature length. This is not necessarily a criticism. At this point, many people believe a SNL sketch can be hit or miss. When one is stretched into a feature, such as Wayne's World (1992), it can be a raging success. Other times though, it can be a total flop, such as with It's Pat (1994). Arguably, this one leans more toward the successful side.
No, this isn't based on a SNL sketch specifically, but it has its roots with the Funny or Die website, which was created by SNL alum, Will Ferrell. In fact, if you're a fan of Ferrell's films like Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004), then you're fairly sure to be a fan of this. For older audiences, a point of comparison could be to Mel Brooks and his films such as Blazing Saddles (1974) or Spaceballs (1987). Another comparison could also be to the Zucker Brothers or Monty Python. While it might seem sacrilege to those older audiences, I'm more than willing to say this film is just as good and on the same level as Brooks, Zucker Brothers and Monty Python. It's by far one of the funniest films of the year.
Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone and The Lost City) stars as Alfred Yankovic, a curly-haired kid from the suburbs of Los Angeles. He has a passion of making music, specifically on the accordion. His preference is to make parody songs of pop songs. He's basically a musical comedian. When his parents discourage him from pursuing music, Alfred decides to pursue it anyway. He doesn't really get started until he's a young adult and living with roommates who are all secretly musicians. Even after achieving almost instant success, Alfred still craves the approval of his parents, specifically his father. When he doesn't get it, he's pulled into more destructive relationships.
While it seems like a biographical picture or biopic about "Weird Al" who is a real person, it should be made clear that this is itself a parody or spoof, telling an exaggerated story that has elements of Yankovic's real life but is not his actual biography. In fact, the film only covers Yankovic's initial, three albums and claims he stopped recording after that, which is demonstrably not true. The real life Yankovic was inspired by Elton John and this film in some ways feels akin to the Elton John biopic called Rocketman (2019) but actually this film leans more toward something like Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012) for all its factuality. If anything, this film could be considered historical fiction. I would argue though that it's a higher quality version of a Wayans Bros. comedy, such as Scary Movie (2000). It's ridiculous and full of pop culture references.
Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld and Once and Again) co-stars as Madonna Ciccone, the pop star of "Like a Virgin" fame. She becomes the love interest to Alfred, supporting him in more ways than anyone. She seems supportive, but she might have a hidden agenda. She becomes the physical embodiment of how someone describes a succubus. She becomes more of a pivotal figure in the second and third act.
But, for the beginning and most of this film, the comedy comes from the ludicrous scenes that are the totally fictitious, if not false ways that Yankovic developed or came up with the ideas for his songs. Songs like "My Bologna" or "Another One Rides the Bus" have fictitious origins here. Some factual elements are sprinkled into their origins, such as the fact that "My Bologna" was recorded in a bathroom. Facts like that only help to blur the line between truth and lies here, but, in a way that bolsters the comedy. As the film progresses, the song origins become even more ridiculous. The origins for "Eat It," the parody of Michael Jackson and "Like a Surgeon," the parody of Madonna, take the cake in terms of the outlandish origins.
The supporting actors here are all game. Actors like Rainn Wilson (The Office) as Dr. Demento and Toby Huss (King of the Hill) as Nick Yankovic are all hilarious. It's also littered with a ton of guest stars and celebrities that really show people's love of "Weird Al," both from the music world with cameos like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban and Jack Black, as well as from the comedy world with Conan O'Brien, Quinta Brunson and Michael McKean. They all buttress Radcliffe who is giving a literal, vein-popping performance. The cute kid from Harry Potter has become a bonafide, charming, comedic actor and here's to more of him.
Rated TV-14.
Running Time: 1 hr. and 48 mins.
Available on The Roku Channel.