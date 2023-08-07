SMYRNA, Del. - Two Smyrna men have been arrested after neighbor complaints led the Smyrna Police Department to find and seize drugs and weapons on Friday.
According to the Department, police executed a search warrant in the early hours of August 4th on a home on Red Timber Lane. There, they reportedly found about 36 grams of fentanyl, 49 oxycodone pills, and 2 illegal guns. One suspect was allegedly found with nearly 5 grams of crack cocaine as well.
The suspects have been identified as Mario Henry, 47, and Tyrone Harris, 39.
Henry has been charged with maintaining a drug property, tampering with physical evidence, conspiracy 2nd, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held on $2,2000 secured bond.
Harris has been charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, 2 counts of possession with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance in a tier 3 quantity, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, possession of a controlled substance in tier 2 quantity, maintaining a drug property, tampering with evidence, conspiracy 2nd,and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held on $87,700 cash bond.