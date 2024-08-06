KENT COUNTY, DE - Two Kent County men were arrested on multiple drug and firearms-related charges on Monday.
On Monday, August 5th, Delaware State Police say a Kent County Governor's Task Force detective observed a Dodge Caliber traveling southbound on David Hall Road in Dover. The vehicle failed to signal as it approached Charles Polk Road. Police say a computer check revealed that the driver, identified as 21-year-old Terrence Mears, of Dover, had a suspended driver's license.
DSP say the detective initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. While interacting with Mears (the driver), and the front-seat passenger, 18-year-old Joseph Wilson IV of Smyrna, the detective noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car.
According to state police, Mears was asked to exit the vehicle, and upon doing so, "several bulges were observed in his pockets". Mears consented to a search, where approximately 9 bags of suspected heroin and marijuana was found. A further search of the car revealed "a loaded firearm, additional ammunition, 30.38 grams of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia".
Mears and Wilson were prohibited from possessing a gun, according to police. They were taken into custody and charged with the following.
Terrence Mears was charged with the following, arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed ti Sussex Correctional Institution on a $132,500 cash bond.
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
-Possession of a Firearm if Previously Convicted of a Felony (Felony)
-Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited who also Possesses Controlled Substance (Felony)
-Possession of a Firearm/Ammunition by a Person Prohibited Prior Violent Crime/Felony (Felony)
-Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
-Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
-Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
-Possession of Controlled or Counterfeit Substance
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
-Driving While Suspended/Revoked
Joseph Wilson IV was charged with the following, arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $25,700 cash bond.
-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
-Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
-Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
-Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia