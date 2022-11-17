OCEAN CITY, Md. - Two men are facing theft and related charges in connection with a series of vehicle break-ins that occurred in Ocean City back in June.
Ocean City police identified the suspects as Leon Spry Jr., 18, of East New Market, Md., and Josiah Bolden, 18, of Federalsburg, Md.
Police said that during the morning hours of June 11, 2022, the department investigated 21 theft from car complaints. The thefts occurred in the area of 26th to 28th streets on the bayside of Ocean City. Throughout the course of the investigation, the Ocean City Police determined that a total of 22 unlocked cars were entered.
Some cars had items stolen from them while other cars were just rummaged through. Officers were able to gather surveillance footage in the area to help in the investigation and determine a description of the suspects involved.
The Ocean City Police Departments Forensic Services Unit processed most of the cars involved for latent fingerprints. From those latent fingerprints, the investigation revealed two “known” fingerprint matches. The “known” fingerprints identified Spry and Bolden as suspects. Spry and Bolden matched the features and characteristics of the suspects seen on the video surveillance pulling on door handles of vehicles on June 11, 2022, police said.
As a result of the investigation, Spry was charged on an arrest warrant with rogue and vagabond (22 counts), theft $1,500 to under $25,000 (one count), theft $100 to under $1,500 (six counts), and theft less than $100 (seven counts). He was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and ordered held without bail.
Bolden was charged on a criminal summons with rogue and vagabond (23 counts), theft $1,500 to under $25,500 (one count), theft $100 to under $1,500 (six counts), and theft less than $100 (six counts). Bolden is currently being held in the Caroline County Detention Center on unrelated charges.
Ocean City police would like to encourage anyone to call the department at 410-723-6610 it if they believe their car has been broken into, even if they left it unlocked.