SALISBURY, MD - The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office has announced a homicide investigation in Salisbury Friday.
The Sheriff's Office says the homicide occurred near Mineola Ave and Powhatten Blvd on June 7th. According to police, a Ford F-150 pulled over to the side of the road for a suspected drug transaction when a suspect opened fire on the driver, killing him.
The suspect is still at large, according to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, but police believe the shooting was targeted and there is no threat to the public.
West Salisbury Elementary, Chipman Elementary, and Salisbury Middle Schools initiated "Shelter in Place" protocols Friday afternoon, according to police. Those protocols were lifted just before 2 p.m.
The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says more information will be released as it becomes available.