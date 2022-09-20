Forecast updated on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight:Clear and cooler. Low 60°. Wind: W 3-7 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny and warm. High 85°. Wind: W 1-7 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear and more humid. Low 67°. Wind: S 4-10 mph.
Thursday: Warm and more humid. Scattered showers, and breezy PM. Clearing and cooler late. High 84-86°. Wind: SW/W 7-14 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for clear skies tonight with light winds from the northwest behind a weak cool front. It will be cooler with lows around 60° at sunrise. It will be a little warmer near the Bays and on the immediate coast.
Wednesday looks unseasonably warm as well, with a light west wind, but the humidity will be low. Afternoon high temps will reach 85° inland and on the coast with the westerly wind flow keeping marine air away from the coast. There will be a weak sea breeze in the afternoon along the coast and temps. will drop to about 76 degrees on the beaches.
Thursday looks warm, with higher humidity ahead of a rather strong cold front. Winds will increase from the SW to 10-14 mph then turn to the NW in the late afternoon/evening. Look for showers as the front passes in the early afternoon hours, and some may be heavy. Afternoon high temps will reach 84-86° with drier and cooler air arriving in the evening.
In the long range, a cold front will move through Thursday with showers and much cooler weather by evening. Temperatures will drop to the low 50's by sunrise Friday, as a drier and cooler Canadian airmass moves into the region.
Friday will be clear and cool with temps. only near 68-70°, and temps. will drop into the mid 40's Friday night. Saturday will be mild with temps. near 73 and it will warm to around 79-80° on Sunday with dry air and sunshine. Some showers with another cold front will arrive Monday with afternoon temps. around 77 degrees.
The average high for today is 78 degrees with an average low of 59 degrees.