Forecast Updated on Monday, November 23, 2026, at 3:30am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a stray shower / sprinkle in the evening hours. Highs: 65-71. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a stray shower possible in the early evening hours. Otherwise, it turns mostly clear and windy by morning. Lows: 38-45. Winds: W-NW 15-30+ mph.
Tuesday: Sunny and blustery. Highs: 48-54. Winds: N 15-35+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear and windy early. Lows: 28-37. Winds: N-NE 10-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and windy at times. Highs: 54-59. Winds: NE 15-30+ mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain with very windy conditions. Tidal flooding and beach erosion is a concern during the Thursday evening high tide cycle. Highs: 60-70. Winds: E 25-55+ mph.
We are watching a quick little front that will push across Delmarva during the day today. It will bring a few extra clouds around and maybe a couple sprinkles and showers this evening as the front clears the area. It will still be very warm ahead of the front with temperatures soaring into the 60s and 70s for one more day. The wind turns tonight and picks up significantly bringing with it some cooler air for Tuesday.
A beauty of a day on Tuesday with sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the 40s and 50s for highs. The high will be pushing to our north and allowing the wind to turn out of the northeast on Wednesday as the pressure difference starts to grow. This will bring windy conditions on Wednesday with some gusts over 30 mph by the afternoon and evening hours with temperatures in the 50s for highs on Wednesday.
The busiest travel day of the year will be a nightmare across the deep south as a storm will start to grow quickly down in that direction and we will be watching it as this storm is expected to run up the eastern seaboard. This storm will arrive during the morning hours of Thanksgiving bringing with it some heavy rain throughout the day on Thursday and very windy conditions. The computer models continue to suggest wind gusts over 45-50+ mph inland during the day on Thursday with some wind gusts over 60+ mph at the beach. This storm will bring a big surge of warmer air and shove our temperatures in the 60s during the day on Thursday. At the moment, we are looking at 1” of rain for most of the area…and there could be locally heavier amounts over 2-3” of rain in some neighborhoods.
The storm departs by Thursday night with some lingering clouds around on Friday and windy conditions that will bring some much colder air for the holiday weekend. As of this morning, we will dry out for the rest of the holiday weekend on Saturday and Sunday with temperatures into the 50s for highs both days…right where we should be for this time of year. A big ridge of high pressure reestablishes itself into control of the weather for much of next week.