Forecast updated on Tuesday, 21 May 2024, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Temperatures were milder across Delmarva today, and it will turn downright balmy tomorrow. Scattered thundershowers will develop as a weak cool front approaches on Thursday and a much wetter weather pattern will continue into next week.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy, and cool. Low 54-55°. Beaches 57°. Wind: S 2-8 mph.
Wednesday: Mainly sunny and warmer. High 85°. Beaches 70°. Wind: S 6-14 mph. Winds on the coast S at 10-14 mph.
Wednesday Night: Fair to partly cloudy, and mild. Turning more humid. Low 64°. Beaches 60°. Wind: S 6-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny, humid and quite warm. Scattered thundershowers PM. High 87°. Beaches 77°. Wind: SW 7-15 mph. Winds on the coast S at 10-16 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
It will become mostly cloudy tonight with a light SE wind. We can expect low temps. near 54-55° by sunrise. There may be some coastal fog along the beaches later tonight, but it will burn away quickly on Wednesday morning.
Wednesday looks warmer still and more humid with afternoon temps. soaring into the mid 80's across Delmarva although the beaches will be near 66° at Assateague to 75° at Rehoboth Beach. It will be breezy by afternoon in open areas, with a SW wind at 12-14 mph.
Thursday will be warm and humid, with some scattered thundershowers around in the afternoon and especially evening. Winds will increase some and even the beaches will reach the 70's by midday. Look for high temps. near 87° inland with a SW wind at 6-14 mph. Thundershowers will ligner well into the evening Thursday night.
In the long-range: We will see only spotty showers Friday as temps. reach 83° and it will be a little less humid with a west wind at 5-10 mph. Thundershowers will return Saturday and Saturday night with mostly cloudy skies. Look for temps. near 79 Saturday and Sunday with only isolated showers around Sunday.
Monday will be a little warmer with highest temps. around 81° and thundershowers will be scattered across the area. Thundershowers are also expected Tuesday, with mostly cloudy skies and high temps. around 77°
The average low for early May is 54° and the high is 75°.