Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 85F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.