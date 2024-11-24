For
a High pressure builds over our area bringing with it clear skies and light winds 5-10mph
out of the west with temperatures reaching the upper 50's.
evening lows in the mid 30's for
most of our region will lead to a chilly start for your week.
Sunny, with a high near 62,
winds becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
evening a 30% chance of showers overnight
as a cold front pushes through our region bringing some much needed precipitation.
a chance of Showers in the morning with mostly cloudy skies, then gradually becoming sunny,
with a high near 64. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.