Forecast Updated on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs: 75-82. Winds: S-SW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy as some fog settles across parts of the peninsula. Lows: 55-65. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening hours. Windy. Highs: 78-84. Winds: SW 5-25+ mph.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers and storms continue overnight with clearing by the morning hours. Partly cloudy at dawn. Lows: 47-54. Winds: SW - NW 10-20+ mph.
Friday: A lingering shower possible early in the day. Otherwise, turning mostly sunny by the afternoon and windy. Highs: 60-65. Winds: NW-NE 15-30+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly. Highs: 48-58. Winds: NE-E 10-20+ mph.
The warmest day in quite some time is expected across Delmarva…that is once the fog lifts in some places across the region. It is especially thick along the beaches where the southerly breeze will keep you caught in the marine layer today and in the 50s and low 60s. Once the low cloud breaks down, temperatures soar into the 70s and 80s this afternoon with lots of sunshine. The wind will turn more south and west overnight tonight and allow for even warmer and more humid air to push into the area ahead of our next weather maker.
A strong cold front will move into the area and bring us the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms with some of these storms packing a punch late Thursday afternoon during the warmest part of the day. Something to pay attention to the next few days as we fine tune that forecast. The showers do linger overnight Thursday night with the front clearing the area by Friday morning.
As things clear out on Friday and leave behind a good looking weekend for the Easter holiday with some sunshine and cooler temperatures as the wind turns in off the Atlantic. Temperatures for Saturday and Sunday expected to be in the 50s and 60s..which is where we should be for Easter Sunday weekend.
Looking into next week, the cut-off low I expected to park overhead of the middle of next week seems to be suppressed to the south and keep us under high pressure with lots of sunshine for most of next week. Warmer temperatures return by Tuesday and Wednesday and remain for the rest of the week.