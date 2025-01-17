Forecast Updated on Friday, January 17, 2025, at 4:05am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 37-42. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Increasing clouds throughout the night. Lows: 26-33. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a few rain showers. Highs: 45-52. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
Saturday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 28-35. Winds: S-SE 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a wintry mix of snow / sleet / rain possible. Better chances for snow as you go north and west. Highs: 30-40. Winds: SE-NE 5-20+ mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 24-30. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
A really nice day is ahead of us to end the workweek with lots of sunshine this Friday. We will continue the melting process with highs this afternoon reaching the 30s and even a few low 40s are possible. I recommend getting out and getting some natural vitamin D with the slightly warmer temperatures and the sunshine as the weekend forecast looks like a very interesting one.
We will be watching a storm developing over the top of Delmarva on Saturday that will have enough moisture with it to warrant the chance of some scattered showers. Again, this chance for rain is not a slam dunk and it will not rain the entire day. Just the nuisance showers that will make us question doing outdoor activities on a warmer day. We will see highs in the 40s and 50s for highs on Saturday. This means that we will really melt a good bit of the rest of the snow that remains on Delmarva. Mother Nature has decided that it would be nice to have a bit more snow in some places and we will see those chances going up for Sunday.
We will be watching another low pressure developing over the top of Delmarva as the coldest air of the season begins to arrive. The indication is that this low will really ramp up once the storm departs, but it could bring us a wintry mix of the whole kitchen sink across Delmarva with the majority of Delmarva dealing with a mix of rain and snow with temperatures forecasted to be well into the 30s. The farther north and west you live…this will be just a mainly snow event with some accumulating snow possible up toward the Mid-shore and northern parts of Delaware with more accumulations toward Baltimore and Philly.
As I mentioned, the coldest air of the winter will arrive for next week and usually I joke by saying that we get stuffed in a freezer box. The cold for next week we will not be joking about with high temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday in the 10s…to maybe reaching 20 degrees … for a HIGH TEMPERATURE. This means that morning temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the single digits and for some of our coldest communities….below zero readings for an air temperature wouldn’t shock me.