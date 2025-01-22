Forecast Updated on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, at 4:05am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Breezy early. Highs: 16-23. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows: 5-12. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs: 27-35. Winds: NW-W 5-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Turning mostly clear. Lows: 13-22. Winds: NW-W 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 34-40. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: 45-51. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
The coldest air of the season has settled in across Delmarva and will stick around for the next few days. A reinforcing shot of even colder air arrived overnight with wind chill values later this morning into early afternoon below zero today. Highs are only expected in the 10s to near 20 degrees and as the sky clears…sets up the ability for the temperatures to drop quickly this evening before some extra clouds move in overnight. This is important because the extra clouds will act as a space heater and trap some warmth to the surface and keep temperatures from dropping well into the single digits. I still believe some of our coldest communities could see low single digits temperatures Thursday morning.
Watching a possible system that could sneak up and develop over the top of Delmarva tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow evening. The most we should see from this is some extra clouds throughout the day on Thursday and maybe a little light flurry action at our beach towns tomorrow evening. Not as much confidence this morning as I had yesterday with this possibility, but it is still there.
Good news comes with this chance: warmer temperatures! The weekend looks fantastic with highs in the 40s both for Saturday and Sunday! Looking at high pressure suppressing another possible storm into early next week with temperatures in the 40s and even to near 50 degrees by Wednesday. Rain chances really start to ramp up on Thursday as a low pressure passes by to our northwest and puts us on the warm side of a storm for the first time in a while.