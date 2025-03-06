Forecast Updated on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 4:00am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 52-58. Winds: NW 15-40+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear and windy. Lows: 28-36. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 47-53. Winds: W 5-25+ mph.
Friday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a couple stray showers. Lows: 34-42. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a couple stray showers possible. Most of the region will remain dry on Saturday. Highs: 49-55. Winds: W 10-20+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: 45-52. Winds: NE 5-20+ mph.
It will still be very windy today, but just not as windy as Wednesday where we could see some gusts to 35-40+ mph in the first part of the day. A cooler day today with highs only in the 50s for highs with some extra clouds around from time to time as our wind will be in from the northwest. Overnight will clear things out with temperatures falling into the 20s and 30s for Friday morning and the wind that will still be around will make it feel like the low 20s.
The wind will finally settle down into Friday with lots of sunshine and temperatures into the 40s to around 50 degrees. Friday night will bring some extra clouds around and even a few stray showers possible overnight into Saturday as another weak boundary pushes through the area. The extra clouds and a wind shift will materialize for Sunday with highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees as another area of low pressure will pass by just to our south. Remember that we spring forward our clocks over the weekend and we lose an hour of sleep…but, our evenings will have more light to them.
The spring forward leads to warmer temperatures with highs back into the 60s and 70s by the middle of next week. Another chance for showers and even some thunderstorms return to the forecast as we work into Thursday afternoon and evening.