DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Scattered showers. Breezy. A few peeks of sun are possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s south, 60s north. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Saturday night: Scattered showers. Lows near 60°F. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Rain becoming more widespread. Turning windy. Highs around 70°. Winds from the northeast 5-15 mph, gusting to 30 mph or more. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Monday: Breezy with lingering showers. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Tuesday: Breezy with lingering showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.
Thursday: Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 75°F. Normal low: 55°F.
After a wet and windy night, the majority of the rain has diminished across Delmarva, and we're left with just scattered showers. This is happening as the rain band that brought rain and thunder last night has shifted to the east, and a pocket of dry air aloft is moving into the Mid-Atlantic.
This means that as we go through our Saturday, it won't be a washout, but we'll have some scattered, gusty showers throughout the day, although we can't rule out a few peeks of sun here and there. Temperatures will be quite variable, dependent on where we see those peeks of sun, but on average, 60s north and 70s south.
The remnants of "Ian" will merge with a developing coastal low, and try to redevelop just off the Mid-Atlantic Coast. This will cause a return of more widespread rain and gusty winds on Sunday. Winds will shift to the northeast again, with gusts 25-35 mph on inland Delmarva, and 50-60 mph on the Atlantic beaches.
That low will be slow to depart, so lingering, breezy showers are likely to persist on Monday before diminishing Tuesday as the low slowly starts to depart to the northeast.
Sunshine and mild temperatures return of Wednesday before a dry cold front crosses the region late in the week ushering cooler temperatures by next weekend.