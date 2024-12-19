Forecast Updated on Thursday, December 19, 2024, at 3:45am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Turing mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 45-50. Winds: NW-N 10-30+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers possible by dawn. Lows: 30-40. Winds: N-NE 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of scattered showers possible throughout the day. Turning breezy. Highs: 42-48. Winds: NE-N 5-25+ mph.
Friday Night: Showers lingering early in the evening with even the chance of a few flurries / snow showers at night as a blast of Arctic air arrives. Lows: 24-35. Winds: N-NW 10-25+ mph.
Saturday: A few flurries possible to start the day. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs: 36-43. Winds: N-NW 10-25+ mph.
Sunday: Sunny and cold day! Highs: 30-35. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
The showers from overnight have tapered off in the last couple of hours and will lead to a dry Thursday on Delmarva. The breeze has also started to pick up out of the north as we have unlocked the cold air from the Arctic again. Highs today will still reach the mid to upper 40s today, but the wind will make things feel like the 30s and low 40s this afternoon. As we move into this evening and tonight…the clouds will start to increase ahead of the transfer of power as a low from the Great Lakes will transition off of our coastline before deepening and developing into a strong area of low pressure as the storm departs.
This wave of energy will provide us with the chance of scattered showers throughout the day on Friday. It will not be very heavy rain showers…just light drizzle and showers across Delmarva. It will only bring us anywhere between 0.10 - 0.25” of rain totals before the storm departs overnight Friday. As we start to see the moisture depart, the bitter cold air will start to rush onto Delmarva and could lead to the possibility of snow showers or flurries overnight Friday night into early Saturday morning. Highs on Friday will only reach the low to mid 40s before falling as the wind picks up again from the north and northwest.
Temperatures fall into the 30s for Saturday and Sunday on what will be a very cold weekend for this time of year. Morning temperatures on Sunday morning will be generally in the 10s and for many of our coldest communities should see temperatures in the single digits for temperatures on Monday morning. High pressure takes control of the weather forecast starting on Saturday and will hold control of the forecast into next week. Temperatures in the 30s and 40s for highs on Monday and Christmas Eve. Things look to warm up a bit for Christmas and the start of Hanukkah with temperatures near 50 with increasing clouds as shower chances return to our forecast by late week and next weekend.