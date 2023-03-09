Forecast Updated on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 3:35am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 46-52. Winds: N 10-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows: 30-35. Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph.
Friday: Turning mostly cloudy throughout the day with the chance of rain showers arriving by the afternoon hours. Breezy. Highs: 46-52. Winds: SE 5-25+ mph.
Friday Night: Rain showers are possible early in the overnight. Rain chances subside slowly by morning, but it turns windy. Lows: 31-36. Winds: S-NW 15-30+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and windy with the chance of a lingering drizzle / light shower / flurries possible. Highs: 38-46. Winds: NW 15-35+ mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers possible by late in the evening hours. Highs: 42-48. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
We have one more dry day remaining as the high will slowly begin to depart throughout the day today. The breeze that has been consistent for the last few days will finally subside. This will allow us to enjoy the sunshine we will see outside at times, but it will still be on the cool side. High temperatures today will reach the mid to some upper 50s possible with the sunshine and lighter winds. Overnight tonight, we will start to see the clouds increase ahead of our next storm system.
The weekend forecast looks like a very interesting one as a storm will be developing over the top of the region as some warmer air is going to get pushed into the region ahead of the storm forming. At the moment, I am forecasting a chance for rain from Friday afternoon into Friday night. The good news is that most of this storm will depart as we get into the day on Saturday. As the colder air gets wrapped into the storm and other things fall into place, we will keep the clouds around the area for much of Saturday with the possibility of drizzle / light showers / flurries not out of the question. The wind will be up from Friday into Saturday where we could see some wind gusts on Saturday over 35+ mph.
Another storm brings the chance of rain showers into the forecast by Sunday night into Monday with the same sort of setup as Friday into Saturday where it will mainly rain. As the storm departs, we can’t rule out some flurries to linger around as the colder air rushes into the area for a couple of days. Behind the second storm, the coldest air we have had in quite some time will settle across Delmarva and keep temperatures well below average for most of next week with highs only in the 40s.