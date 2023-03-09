Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. For the Gale Watch, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 3 to 5 ft possible. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM EST this afternoon. For the Gale Watch, from late Friday night through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. &&