Forecast Updated on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at 4:00am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 36-42. Winds: NE-S 5-15 mph.
Tonight: It becomes mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows: 30-36. Winds: S-SW 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a few stray showers. Windy. Highs: 46-52. Winds: SW 15-40+ mph.
Wednesday Night: A shower or two early is possible, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and windy. Lows: 30-38. Winds; SW-NW 15-30+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: 42-48. Winds: NW 10-25+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a few light snow showers or a period of light snow into the evening hours. Highs: 34-40. Winds: N-NE 10-20+ mph.
Our active weather pattern is going to continue over the next 7 days as the jet stream sits right over the top of Delmarva and we will see several waves of energy that will push through the region. If they have any moisture at all, they will bring the chance of some rain showers and even some light snow chances…
We get a break on Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the 30s to around 40 degrees for highs today. The wind will turn out of the south and southwest throughout the day and this wind will really start to ramp up into this evening and tonight. The wind continues to increase and it will push some warmer air into the area for Wednesday with highs into the 40s to near 50 degrees. A clipper system swings through on Wednesday with the chance of a few stray rain showers in places. This isn’t the biggest chance for rain showers, but enough that it should be mentioned for tomorrow.
Another break arrives on Thursday with extra clouds as a shot of colder air moves into the area as the wind picks up again out of the northwest. The blast of colder air will set up the possibility of snow for us into Friday as another quick moving clipper swings across the region. The models are all over the place, so we need a few more days to iron out those details.
The weekend at the moment looks quiet with temperatures on the colder side with a mix of sun and clouds. There are whispers of a chance of another clipper system for Sunday that could produce more wintry weather. So, this would be 4 different pieces of energy in a matter of 7 days…so, stay tuned friends.