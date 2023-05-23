Forecast Updated on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 64-75. Winds: NE 10-25+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows: 50-62. Winds: E 10-20 mph.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy at times and windy. Highs: 65-80. Winds: E-NE 15-30+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 50-62. Winds: NE 5-20+ mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 64-73. Winds: NE 10-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 65-75. Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph.
A quiet weather pattern establishes across Delmarva for the work week ahead that will lead to sunshine and comfortable temperatures for the next few days. Today brings a little bit of extra cloud cover from a storm to our south and expect cooler temperatures as the wind picks up a bit and more out of the east, so the influence off the Atlantic is a bit stronger. This should bring highs down into the 60s and low 70s with highs at the beach again in the low 60s. Wednesday brings an interesting forecast with a cold front approaching us from the north and will overspread a few extra clouds. The front will lack moisture, so our shower chances should be minimal at best. It will bring a reinforcing shot of cooler air for Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 70s.
The weekend forecast is the one everyone cares about with it being Memorial Day weekend and unfortunately Mother Nature doesn’t care about this fact at all. An area of low pressure looks to develop off the coast of the Carolinas on Thursday and Friday and will slowly meander up the coast. As this happens, the ridge of high pressure that sits to our north moves a little too far north and allows this low to come up the coast. It will arrive here on Friday night and bring rain chances by Saturday evening to the forecast. Here is the even worse news: the low stalls directly overhead. If this happens ( and as of right now looks to be a good bet ), we will see on and off rain and thunderstorms in the forecast for Sunday. It will also bring cooler temperatures for all with the wind in off the Atlantic with more humidity as the low will have a tropical influence. The better news today is the fact that this low looks to fall apart by Sunday evening and Sunday night and could make Memorial Day Monday a better forecast than it looked yesterday.
High pressure takes control of the forecast into next week with much warmer temperatures by the time we get to Wednesday and Thursday of next week.