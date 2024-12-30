Weather Alert

...A few westerly gusts nearing 18 knots are possible... Behind a cold front, there has been a recent uptick in wind speeds across the middle to lower tidal Potomac, as well as southern portions of the Chesapeake Bay. Gusts have begun to rise to around 15 to 17 knots. This will likely continue off and on during the next couple of hours. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should exercise extra caution if navigating the waters during this time.