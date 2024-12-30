Forecast Updated on Monday, December 30, 2024, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 56-63. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows: 33-42. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Increasing clouds with scattered showers possible by late afternoon and evening. Highs: 58-64. Winds: S-SE 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Lingering showers possible early in the evening. Things taper off by midnight. Partly cloudy by morning and breezy. Lows: 38-46. Winds: SE-NW 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 48-54. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 38-46. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
The rain from last night has tapered off and things will slowly dry out over the course of today. The breeze will be up for much of the day with some gusts possible to 20-25 mph this afternoon as the wind from the west will keep things warmer. Highs this afternoon are expected to be in the 50s and 60s and will stay in the 50s and 60s as we head into the final day of 2024. Things will start to feel more like winter as we head into 2025.
Before we ring in the new year, we will see some rain chances return to the forecast. We will watch a cold front approach up as we head into late Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening that will bring us the chance of some scattered showers and even a couple rumbles of thunder are possible. This is not the biggest rain chance and it will not be raining the entire time. Just enough that we need to incorporate the rain gear into outfits as we are out and about getting to new years celebrations. At midnight, things should be starting to dry out with temperatures still comfortable in the 40s and 50s…but, the wind will start to increase.
High pressure slowly takes control of the forecast the rest of the weekend and into the start of the weekend, but it is an Arctic high that will be rolling into the area. This will drop our temperatures well below average for this time of year by Friday and the weekend with highs in the 30s. Watching something interesting for early next week that has my spidey senses tingling at the moment…stay tuned.