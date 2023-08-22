Forecast Updated on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 4:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 77-84. Winds: NE 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Clear. Lows: 58-65. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 80-85. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Turning partly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Lows: 62-68. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of some showers / storms. Highs: 82-88. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with on and off showers / storms. Highs: 82-92. Winds: SW-NW 5-20+ mph.
High pressure remains in control of our forecast as a cold front from the north dives through the region this morning.
The humidity that you are feeling out the door this morning will melt away today as the wind picks up from the north and northwest and could be a bit gusty at times. A few of these gusts could be between 25-30 mph in the afternoon.
Temperatures should still reach the 70s and 80s this afternoon as the cooler and dry air settles into the area. A refreshing morning is on tap tomorrow with temperatures expected to be in the 50s in many of our coolest communities. It will lead to sunny and cool day for August with highs in the 70s and a few low 80s in the afternoon.
A boundary to our north will start to dive toward the Peninsula on Thursday and will provide us with the chance for a few showers and storms in the mid afternoon hours. A better chance for storms looks to enter the forecast on Friday as a second cold front comes diving across Delmarva, but starts to slow down and stall out over the top of the region by Friday evening. At the moment, we will have to keep some shower and storm chances on Saturday before the front clears us on Saturday evening and a dry Sunday is ahead of us.
This high pressure will become a very important piece of the puzzle heading into next week as the tropics have exploded with activity in the last 48 hours. We will be watching one of the storms in particular as Franklin has been projected by the models to take a path where we may have to deal with the swell and waves off the open Atlantic as the storm is going to pass between us and Bermuda by Wednesday of next week. Also will be keeping tabs in the Gulf of Mexico for another storm to form there early next week and could cause some issues with the forecast heading into late week with rain chances.