Forecast Updated on Monday, February 5, 2024, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny and a comfortable day. Highs: 45-52. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear and a little breezy at times. Lows: 26-36. Winds: N-NE 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 40-46. Winds: NE 10-20+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a little drizzle / shower possible closer to the beach towns. Breezy early. Lows: 27-36. Winds: NE 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a little drizzle possible at the beach early. Highs: 42-48. Winds: NE-NW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 52-58. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
The workweek starts with a treat of a day on Delmarva. Plenty of sunshine with high pressure in control of our weather forecast will keep temperatures right where we should be for this time of year. Highs this afternoon climb into the mid and upper 40s coming off a cold start to our Monday.
Heading into Tuesday and Wednesday a storm will be passing by to our south and the wind will start to turn in off the Atlantic. As that occurs, a bit of moisture from a storm impacting Canada will be pushed close to the Peninsula and will allow for the possibility of a little drizzle or even a few light showers right at our beach towns into tomorrow night and early on Wednesday. It will not amount to anything and in fact, most of us will remain dry. The breeze will be the noticeable thing from this storm passing by as we could see a few gusts over 25+ mph on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Thursday and Friday look to be rather nice and warm with temperatures into the 50s and low 60s possible to end the workweek. This will be the end of our quiet stretch of weather as we get pulled into a very active pattern for the weekend and into next week. There looks to be three separate storm systems that will swing across Delmarva that will provide us with some rain chances.
The first looks to arrive into Saturday with just a few showers that will lay the train tracks for the other storms to follow. A second area of low pressure arrives for Sunday evening and Sunday night. A third storm looks to impact us from late Monday into early on Tuesday with some cold air getting pulled in on the back side of this storm. The last storm looks to try to get interesting and something we will be paying attention to for the next few days.