Forecast Updated on Friday, June 2, 2023, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 75-88. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear to mostly cloudy. Fog and low clouds could settle by morning. Lows: 62-68. Winds: E 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy early in the day with a slow clearing in the afternoon and evening. A chance of a few showers are possible, but not likely. Turning windy. Highs: 72-78. Winds: E-NE 10-30+ mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear and windy. Lows: 50-58. Winds: NE 15-30+ mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Windy at times. Highs: 65-76. Winds: NE 10-30+ mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 75-81. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
The low is finally gone and we are under the influence of high pressure across the region. It will be a warmer end to the week where we see temperatures into the 80s on Friday with lots of sunshine for most of the day. As we head into tonight, we will start to see some clouds spill across Delmarva as our next weather maker arrives.
A backdoor cold front on Saturday will be moving across the area throughout the day. We could even see a few stray showers develop along the front. As of right now, I believe that our rain chances are limited at best and the only influences off this front will be the extra clouds throughout the day and the big shift in air mass. The wind will really ramp up on Saturday where by the afternoon and evening, we could see some wind gusts over 30-40+ mph. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will both be held down in the 70s as the colder air rushes across the region. Behind the front on Sunday, expect to see lots of sunshine.
We start the workweek off on the dry side before another area of low pressure stalls to our north by Tuesday and Wednesday. It will provide us with little waves of energy running across Delmarva and could spark up a couple stray showers or a thunderstorm on Wednesday and Thursday. The majority of us will be dry with cooler temperatures. We should see our first real shot of summer take a run at us by late next week.