Forecast Updated on Friday, May 3, 2024, at 4:10am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: AM low cloud and fog possible, turning mostly sunny and breezy in the afternoon. Highs: 62-75. Winds: E-SE 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers by morning with some fog / low cloud. Lows: 46-55. Winds: E 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of showers especially in the morning hours. Highs: 62-70. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows: 48-54. Winds: SE-S 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with on and off rain showers possible throughout the day. Highs: 62-70. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy to start the day with a bit more sunshine possible later in the afternoon. Highs: 73-79. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
As we wake up early this morning, we have our warmest temperatures of the day as many of us were in the 60s early this morning. The wind shift has not occurred yet, but that will happen as we work into the morning hours and begin to pull much cooler air off the Atlantic. When this happens, it will lead to an eventful Friday as the temperatures will be gradually dropping throughout the day. By the afternoon, we should see 60s along the Mid-shore, 50s and low 60s across the route 13 corridor with temperatures in the 50s along our beach towns with a partly to mostly sunny sky at first. The clouds will increase into the afternoon and evening hours and we could be dealing with scattered showers across parts of the area overnight tonight.
This wind will keep things even cooler for the weekend. This will allow temperatures only into the 60s to near 70 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. As a cold front approaches us from the west, we will start to see shower chances increase heading into Saturday evening and Saturday night. The front will have a new area of low pressure develop along it for Sunday and keep us stuck in the clouds with on and off rain showers throughout the day on Sunday. As the wind turns more out of the south on Sunday, that's how we get the warmer temperatures on Sunday where a few of us could get to 70 degrees.
The front clears us into Monday, but we will see an unsettled weather pattern established for next week. As a stationary boundary will park overhead, we will see chances for a few showers and storms each day for most of next week with more solid chances for Thursday and Friday. This boundary will mainly be parked to our north and will allow the temperatures to spike again heading into the middle of next week with temperatures again climbing up into the 80s by Wednesday and Thursday.