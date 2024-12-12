Forecast Updated on Thursday, December 12, 2024, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny, windy and colder! Highs: 40-46. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: Clear and breezy early in the evening. Lows: 17-30. Winds: N-NE 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly sunny. Highs: 37-44. Winds: NE-E 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 22-36. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: 39-45. Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: 50-55. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
The cold air came roaring into the region last night as the storm departed that dropped quite a bit of rain on Delmarva. On average, we picked up on 1-2” of rain with locally heavier amounts being reported across our beach towns and across southern parts of Delmarva where some folks picked up on between 2-3” of rain in Accomack county. We dry things out a bit on this Thursday, but it will be a chilly and windy day with some gusts possible over 30+ mph this morning into the early afternoon before the wind settles down this evening. Temperatures will reach the 40s for highs, but the wind will make it feel like the 30s throughout the day. As the wind settles and we should have a mainly clear sky tonight…will allow temperatures to tumble into the 20s overnight with our coldest areas dropping into the 10s.
A northeast to east wind will establish into Friday and Saturday and will provide for a cold air damming event to occur where we will lock in the cold along the spine of the mountains. This will keep our temperatures in check both days with highs expected to be in the 30s and 40s for both days. It will be a little warmer closer to the beach on Saturday as the wind turns due east…but, it will still be a raw wind that will keep us socked in the clouds on Saturday. Sunday will be a warmer day with temperatures in the 50s along with extra clouds coming off our next weather maker.
An unsettled weather pattern will establish for next week as we will have a couple boundaries pushing across the area. It will provide us the chance of a few showers on Monday and Tuesday with temperatures into the 60s. Another storm brings more rain chances into the cards for Thursday and we will be watching for the possibility of a coastal storm trying to develop late next week…but, all we can comment on at this point is that the setup will be favorable for a storm trying to develop.