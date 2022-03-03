Forecast updated on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 3:45 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and colder. Low 26. Wind: N 2-8 mph.
Friday: Mainly sunny and chilly. High 44-45°. Wind: SW 0-7 mph.
Friday Night: Increasing clouds. Low 30. Wind: S 0-3 mph.
Saturday: Mainly cloudy and milder. High 57-59°. Beaches near 48°. Wind: S 7-16 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
It will turn colder tonight behind a cold front with lows in the mid 20's by sunrise. Friday will be mostly sunny, but it will be a rather chilly day. Look for afternoon temps. only reaching the mid 40's, which is well below the average high of 52. Winds will be light and turn to the west later in the day as a cold high pressure system moves south of the area.
Clouds will increase Saturday as a south wind returns and brings milder air back to the region. We should see afternoon high temperatures reach at least 57 degrees and some areas may be milder still. The beaches will stay in the mid to upper 40's though as winds will still be a bit off the cold ocean water. It will stay quite mild Saturday night with temps. dipping to near 49-50 by early Sunday.
In the long-range, warmer weather will return by Sunday with clouds lingering. Temperatures will reach the low 70's by mid afternoon. Winds will gust to over 22 mph Sunday afternoon. It will turn very mild by Monday with temps. reaching the mid 70's ahead of some rain Monday night into early Tuesday. We may see some light showers early Tuesday but it will stay mild with afternoon temps. near 60 degrees. Cooler weather will return on Wednesday with temps. in the mid 50's.
The average high for today is 52 degrees with an average low of 32 degrees.